Water plants in Amuda and Darbasiya cities out of service due to Turkish aggression

Hasaka, Turkish occupation targeted with artillery and drones the majority of power plants in Hasaka and its countryside, causing them and the water projects to go out of service. Head of Hasaka water Company Mohammed Othman said that The water plants in Amuda and Darbasiya cities went of service as the power supply feeding them had stopped due to the Turkish aggression on the power plants in the province and that will deprive thousands of people from water completely. He pointed out that the Qamishli City Water Project may also stop operating due to the ongoing Turkish aggression on the power plants. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency