UAE President and Turkish President reinforce bilateral ties

The Presidents of the UAE and Türkiye met today in Abu Dhabi to further reinforce the strong ties between the two countries.The meeting between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, dur…

The Presidents of the UAE and Türkiye met today in Abu Dhabi to further reinforce the strong ties between the two countries.

The meeting between His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, during the Turkish President’s official visit to the UAE.

His Highness welcomed the visit as an opportunity to continue building upon 50 years of UAE-Türkiye relations, noting that both countries share the same ambitions for stability, economic growth and sustainable progress.

The longstanding bilateral relationship between the two countries received a significant boost earlier this year with the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

During the meeting of the two leaders today, these ties were further cemented with the announcement of a joint accord on the establishment of a high-level strategic council between the UAE and Türkiye.

Additional MoUs and major agreements were also exchanged, with the aim of increasing collaboration even further, including investments in strategic sectors such as the economy, trade, energy, finance, digital transformation, technology, and the space sector. His Highness stated that the UAE is keen to continue expanding and strengthening its partnership with Türkiye in various fields.

His Highness and the Turkish President reaffirmed their commitment to promoting stability, both within the region and internationally, stating their shared belief in the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as a means of solving disputes and avoiding conflict.

The UAE President confirmed that Türkiye’s participation at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai later this year is eagerly anticipated, especially in light of the growing collaboration between the UAE and Türkiye in the area of renewable energy and climate action.

President Erdogan thanked His Highness for his hospitality and expressed his pleasure to be visiting the UAE again.

He reaffirmed his shared interest in continuing to enhance relations between Türkiye and the UAE, with the aim of promoting stability and enabling the people of both nations to enjoy a secure and prosperous future.

The Turkish President left an entry in the Qasr Al Watan VIP guestbook, conveying his wish to continue building on the strong foundations that underpin relations between Türkiye and the UAE.

Following the meeting, a dinner was held in honour of the visit of President Erdogan and his accompanying delegation.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation