UNRWA: 4,000 Trucks Loaded with Humanitarian Aid Ready to Enter Gaza

Gaza: Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, stated that the agency has 4,000 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, half of which are laden with food and flour, ready to enter the Gaza Strip.

According to Qatar News Agency, Lazzarini expressed in a post on the X platform that UNRWA remains committed to continuing its operations in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank. This commitment persists despite an Israeli-imposed ban on its activities, which is set to take effect on January 30, 2025.

Lazzarini highlighted that UNRWA is the only agency capable of providing essential health and educational care to Gaza. In support of the region’s healthcare sector, Rik Peeperkorn, representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the occupied Palestinian territories, announced plans to deploy an unspecified number of field hospitals in Gaza over the next two months.