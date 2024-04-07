UNSC to Discuss Palestine’s Full UN Membership Monday

New York, The United Nations Security Council will convene a meeting on Monday to decide on the full membership of the State of Palestine in the United Nations. Palestine has sent a letter to the Security Council and the Secretary-General of the United Nations regarding this matter, supported by the Arab Group, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement. Currently, Palestine holds the non-member observer state status, where observer status does not grant the right to vote on resolutions adopted by the General Assembly or compete for non-permanent membership in the Security Council. Source: Qatar News Agency