Sanaa, Yemeni capital of Sanaa came under a new US aggression as sounds of explosions were heard in the northern side of the city. Yemeni media outlets said Saturday that the US aggression struck al-Dailami Air Base near International Sanaa airport. US-British aggression on Friday targeted many cities in Yemen by 73 raids, claiming the lives of 5 and wounding 6 others. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency