Hasaka, The Qamishli and Amuda electricity substations were out of service, as a result of the Turkish occupation aircraft. The Director General of the Hasaka Electricity Company, Engineer Saleh Idris, said in a statement that the two 66-kV Amuda and 66-kV transformer stations in Qamishli were out of service, as a result of being directly targeted by Turkish occupation drones. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency