Visit Qatar’s Latest Campaign Invites GCC Travelers to Discover Winter in Qatar.

November 02 - Visit Qatar has launched its new campaign titled ÞØÑ¡ Úáì åæÇß (Qatar:Visit Qatar has launched its new campaign titled ÞØÑ¡ Úáì åæÇß (Qatar, based on your heart's desire) designed to inspire travelers from across the GCC to experience Qatar's unique winter offerings. Building on a record-breaking tourism season, this campaign aims to elevate Qatar's position as a leading destination for a family-friendly winter escape, featuring a variety of must-visit attractions and events catering to all interests and ages. According to Qatar News Agency, artists and celebrities from Qatar and the GCC countries participate in the campaign. Together, they take viewers on an engaging journey showcasing the State of Qatar's tourism offering, highlighting the country's unique blend of culture, entertainment, and hospitality. This combination makes Qatar an ideal destination for couples, families, and groups of friends. CEO of Visit Qatar, Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, emphasized Qatar's appeal, stating, "Qatar 's unique winter atmosphere and diverse entertainment options make it the perfect destination for both short and long getaways. Our aim is to create unforgettable moments for everyone who comes to explore. As winter approaches, we invite our brothers and sisters from across the GCC to visit Qatar and enjoy a memorable journey catered to their interest." After welcoming a record four million visitors in 2023, Qatar's tourism industry continues to thrive in 2024. By October this year, the country had already surpassed 3.9 million visitors, reflecting an impressive 24% growth compared to the same period in 2023. Qatar remains a top destination of choice for GCC residents and nationals. Offering visa-free travel for 102 countries, Qatar welcomes visitors by land, air, and sea. With just a short flight from neighboring countries, visitors can enjoy the best of Qatar's winter sun, luxurious resorts, and vibrant cultural offerings-all within close proximity to Doha's city center.