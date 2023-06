The warplanes destroyed ISIS hideouts with an air strike in Hamrin Basin, northeast of Baquba.A security source told the correspondent of the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that the warplanes, based on intelligence information, launched an air stri…

The warplanes destroyed ISIS hideouts with an air strike in Hamrin Basin, northeast of Baquba.

A security source told the correspondent of the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that the warplanes, based on intelligence information, launched an air strike targeting ISIS hideouts in the Hamrin Basin, killing a number of terrorists and destroying a den for ISIS.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency