The resignation of members of the Central Committee of the Republican People’s Party after the loss of its leader in the Turkish Presidential elections

Members of the Central Committee of the opposition Republican People's Party submitted their resignations after the party's leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, lost in the presidential elections to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Several Turkish media reported today that Kilicdaroglu accepted all the resignations following a meeting of the party's central committee at its headquarters in Ankara last night, which lasted for several hours.

Turkish media indicated that the party is seeking to renew its leadership, and to set a road map for the next stage, after losing its leader Kilicdaroglu in the presidential elections, in addition to the party's decline in the parliamentary elections.

The Supreme Authority supervising the elections had announced the final results of the run-off that took place on May 28, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan got 52.18% of the total votes, while his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 47.82% of the total votes.

The Authority indicated in a statement that the participation rate in the run-off round amounted to 84.15% of the total votes, as 54 million 23 thousand and 601 voters inside and outside the country cast their votes.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency