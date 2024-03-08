Weather partly cloudy, rainfalls and snow expected over mountains

Temperatures will remain around their average or slightly lower as a result of the country being affected by a weak air pressure accompanied by southwesterly currents in all layers of the atmosphere. Meteorology Department expected in its Friday bulletin that the skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy and rainy in most areas, as well as snow is expected over mountainous heights. The department added that the weather will be cold at night, warning against fog formation especially in parts of the northwestern, central, and southwestern regions. The winds will be westerly to southwesterly in most regions, and the sea will be moderate to high in amplitude. The expected temperatures in some Syrian cities will be as follows: Damascus 19/8, Daraa 17/7, Hasaka 19/6, Tartous 19/15, Aleppo 16/6, Idleb 15/5, Deir Ezzor 20/8. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency