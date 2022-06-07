WHR Group, Inc. Becomes WHR Global

Global Employee Relocation Management Company Operates Under New Name to Reflect Global Presence

MILWAUKEE, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHR Group, Inc. (WHR), a leader in the global employee relocation industry, announced today that the company will begin operating under a new name and will be known as WHR Global (WHR). This name change reflects how WHR has grown from being a US relocation management company to a global mobility brand, with offices also in Singapore and Switzerland. WHR’s global expansion was critical to serve its clients’ ever-growing needs for worldwide global relocation services.

The Switzerland office supports clients and their transferees in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, while the Singapore office supports the Asia-Pacific region. These international offices provide a range of services including pre-assignment, transition, on assignment and repatriation services to multi-language expatriate transferees. Overseas staff bring a variety of foreign languages including French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Malayalam, Lithuanian, Russian, Bahasa, Malay and Mandarin. Along with its U.S. headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., WHR helps some of the largest global organizations and has relocated hundreds of thousands of employees to over 120 countries worldwide. WHR specializes in providing each expatriate with a dedicated relocation team, white glove service and 24/7 availability for their entire relocation journey.

WHR CEO Roger Thrun believes it’s a client obsession that has helped WHR become so successful. “We always make sure the client and their transferees come first. We believe that working in our clients’ best interests pays big benefits,” says Thrun. “Our number one objective is to provide the very best service that our clients and their employees will ever receive. Our niche is to make employees happier and more productive through a really stressful time in their lives by providing superior relocation services.”

This name rebranding does not change WHR’s ownership since its founding in 1994. As an independent organization, WHR does not have affiliations or partnerships with other organizations which allows WHR to act as a fiduciary to its clients. This ensures only the highest quality supply chain partners are utilized.

About WHR Global

WHR Global (WHR) is a private, client-driven global relocation management company distinguished by its best-in-class service delivery and cutting-edge, proprietary technology. WHR has offices in Milwaukee, Wis., Switzerland, and Singapore. With its 100% client retention rate for the past decade, WHR continues to position itself as the trusted leader in global employee relocation. WHR lives by its vision and passion for Advancing Lives Forward® and Making the Complex Simple. To learn more about WHR, visit http://www.whrg.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook .

