Wisson Robotics’ Aerial Soft Robots Debut at CES 2025: Aerial Precision Operations with Ultimate Safety, Efficiency and Versatility

HONG KONG, Jan. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wisson Robotics, a global pioneer in general-purpose soft robotics, will showcase its innovative aerial soft robots at CES 2025, including the AP3-P3 for facade cleaning, the versatile AP30-N1 aerial manipulator featuring Wisson’s Pliabot® arm among others. These innovations greatly advance drones’ contact-based precision capabilities for aerial operations. Visit Wisson at Booth #8262, Smart Cities, North Hall of LVCC.

In recent years, drones have been widely used in photography, surveying, and delivery. However, industries now seek more advanced capabilities, especially the contact-based ones for substantial impact on objects. This requires the equipment to be highly adaptable to deliver the capabilities while functioning steadily under recoil or sway in the ever-changing environment. Addressing these needs, Wisson Robotics has integrated its proprietary Pliabot® Technology into drones, culminating in the “Orion” series of aerial soft robots.

The Orion series comprises the N, P, G, and D series, offering diverse contact-based capabilities like aerial grasping, transferring, placing, spraying, cleaning, and contact-based detection. While retaining drones’ inherent mobility, the integration of Pliabot® technology enables precision operations during both hover and flight. These capabilities open new horizons for industries like high-altitude facade cleaning, renewable energy maintenance, emergency rescue, environmental protection.

The Orion AP3-P3 Pliabot® Aerial Tethered Cleaning System is ideal for building facade cleaning and tower maintenance. It significantly enhances operational efficiency, replacing traditional high-altitude workers and effectively mitigating risks. Compared to conventional cleaning drones, AP3-P3 weighs only 1.3 kg while features a high-pressure pump. With a Pliabot® gimbal for multi-angle adjustments, it can easily access areas like eaves and windowsills. Leveraging Pliabot® Technology, AP3-P3 can effectively minimize impact from recoil or sway with adaptive balance. It also facilitates flexible interactions with operational targets, minimizing collision risks and ensuring stability and safety in aerial tasks.

The Orion series have been widely used and well recognized by clients, helping them significantly improve operation efficiency, safety and overall experience. So far, Wisson’s Pliabot® robots have been developed and deployed to 100+ countries, regions and cities, serving industries like facade cleaning, autonomous driving, new energy, logistics, urban management, marine services and power grids.

