Workshop on the restoration acts of Palmyra’s Arch of Triumph launched

Activities of a scientific workshop titled “Visions and Methodologies of Restoration and Reconstruction of Arch of Triumph in Palmyra” kicked off Thursday. The workshop is held in cooperation between General Directorate for Antiquities and Museums, Syrian Trust for Development, and Institute of History of Material Culture of Russian Academy of Sciences in the presence of experts from UNESCO.

The two-day workshop discusses the foundations and methodologies for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the archaeological monument of Arch of Triumph in Palmyra, which was destroyed by Daesh (ISIS) terrorist organization in 2015.

“During the years of war on Syria, the hand of dark terrorism targeted it, destroying as much of its remains as it could to undermine the national identity, the most important of which is the Arch of Triumph in Palmyra, which is one of the most prominent historical symbols of Syria that we are proud of,” Minister of Culture, Lubana Mshaweh said in a speech during the opening ceremony of the workshop.

Mashouh added that the first phase of the project was successfully completed, and then the project, due to its national importance, gained the support of the leaderships in Syria and Russia.

Director of The State Hermitage Museum, Professor Mikhail Piotrovsky, for his part, stressed the importance of working in accordance with international standards in order to reach the main goal, which is the return of Palmyra and the restoration of its historical site.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency