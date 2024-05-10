Several Palestinians killed, others wounded as Israeli occupation bombardment of areas in Gaza strip

Several civilians were killed and others injured on Friday dawn in the ongoing Israeli aggression on the stricken Gaza Strip for the 217th day. Palestinian media reported that the Israeli warplanes carried out raids on residential houses in the neighborhoods of Al-Zaytoun, Sabra, Nasr, and Tal Al-Hawa, as well as the Al-Shati refugee camp in the city, killing at least four Palestinians, including three children, and injuring others. Israeli warplanes also targeted several areas east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, as well as north of the Nusseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in wounded a number of Palestinians. Israeli occupation continues its aggression on Gaza Strip since 7th of last Oct., resulting so far in the murder of 34,904 civilians, and the injury of 78,514 others, according to the announcement of the Palestinian Health Ministry yesterday. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency