10 Martyrs Killed in Israeli Bombardment of Gaza Strip

Gaza: Ten Palestinians were martyred as a result of Israeli occupation forces bombing various areas in the Gaza Strip throughout the night and early Wednesday morning.

According to Qatar News Agency, quoting paramedics from the Red Crescent, two Palestinians were martyred, and five others were injured when an Israeli drone targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the vicinity of Al-Mawasi area, southwest of Khan Younis. It was also reported that four martyrs, along with several wounded, were transferred to the hospital in Gaza City after Israeli aircraft bombed a house belonging to a family in Al-Sabra neighborhood in the southern part of the city.

Qatar News Agency also reported that four more Palestinians were martyred when Israeli aircraft targeted a tent sheltering displaced people opposite the UNRWA club west of Khan Younis.

The Israeli occupation resumed its aggression against the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, after a two-month pause following a ceasefire agreement that went into effect on January 19. However, the occupation violated the terms of the agreement over the past two months, continuing to bomb various places in Gaza, resulting in martyrs and wounded. It also refused to implement the humanitarian protocol and tightened its suffocating siege on the Gaza Strip, which is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.