Algeria, Tunisia Highlight Joint Cooperation to Secure Border Areas

Algiers: Algeria and Tunisia emphasized Wednesday the importance of joint efforts and cooperation to secure border areas and combat illegal migration and smuggling.

According to Qatar News Agency, during a meeting in Algeria with Tunisian Interior Minister Khaled Nouri, Algerian Interior Minister Ibrahim Murad stressed the significance of the collaboration between the two nations. The meeting focused on coordinating and establishing measures and systems to tackle illegal migration and smuggling, which are pressing issues for both countries.

In discussing the development of border areas, Murad mentioned that committees are actively working on these challenges, and highlighted the possibility of forming special committees dedicated to combating smuggling. This initiative aims to eradicate the illegal activities that have significant implications on the security and economy of the region.

Tunisian Interior Minister Khaled Nouri remarked that the meeting covered various issues, including the economic impact of smuggling on both countries and strategies to combat it. He also highlighted that the gathering provided an opportunity to explore methods of cooperation and the timely exchange of information, which are crucial in addressing these shared concerns.