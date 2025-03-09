13 Australian Defence Force Soldiers Injured in Two Military Trucks Rollover

Sydney: Thirteen Australian Defence Force (ADF) soldiers were injured after two military trucks overturned in flood-affected areas in northern New South Wales, south-eastern Australia. “There were 32 soldiers across two vehicles involved in this incident,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday. “Thirteen soldiers were assessed on scene as having injuries. Six have serious injuries. All are being cared for in local hospitals,” he added.

According to Qatar News Agency, the soldiers were on their way to Lismore, south of Brisbane, to provide community support following flooding caused by Cyclone Alfred.