UN Rapporteur: Mass Deportation of Palestinians from Gaza is “Pure Fantasy”

Geneva: The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Adequate Housing, Balakrishnan Rajagopal, stated that the idea of mass deportation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip is “pure fantasy.” In a press statement, he warned that such an act would be considered “one of the greatest violations of international law in recent centuries.” Rajagopal made these comments while speaking on the sidelines of the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. He addressed Trump’s plan to forcibly relocate Palestinians from Gaza, as well as ongoing ceasefire efforts in the Gaza Strip and its reconstruction.

According to Qatar News Agency, Rajagopal emphasized the difficulty of achieving effective reconstruction in Gaza as long as the Israeli occupation persists. He highlighted the continued risk of large-scale escalation as a significant threat to the region.