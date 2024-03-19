14 martyrs, others injured in occupation shelling of several areas in Rafah

Occupied Jerusalem, 14 Palestinians were martyred and others were injured on Tuesday in the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression launched on the war-ravaged Gaza Strip for the 165th day in a row. 'Over the past hours, the occupation aircraft bombed houses in several areas in Rafah city, south of the Strip, causing the martyrdom of 14 Palestinians', Wafa News Agency said, adding that the occupation aircraft and artillery shelled a number of areas West of Gaza, in addition to other areas east of Jabalia camp, north of Strip. Palestinian Health Ministry said that the number of victims of the ongoing occupation aggression on the Strip has climbed to 31,726 martyrs and 73,792 wounded. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency