Latest developments of Operation ‘al-Aqsa Flood’ launched by Palestinian resistance

Occupied Jerusalem, Following are the latest developments of Operation 'al-Aqsa Flood' launched by the Palestinian resistance on October 7, in response to the attacks launched by the Israeli occupation on the war-ravaged Gaza Strip: -Palestinian media: 15 martyrs as a result of Israeli occupation bombing of a house in central Gaza City. -Palestinian Health Ministry: Over the past 24 hours, Israeli occupation committed 8 massacres in the Gaza Strip, leaving 81 martyrs and 116 wounded. -Palestinian Health Ministry: The number of victims of ongoing occupation aggression on Gaza Strip has risen to 31,726 martyrs and 73,792 wounded -14 martyrs and a number of wounded as a result of the occupation bombing of several areas in Rafah. -UN agencies warn of famine and catastrophic food situation in Gaza. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency