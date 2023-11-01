18 Christian Families Return To Their Homes In Mosul

Mosul - 18 displaced Christian families returned from the Kurdistan Region to their areas of residence in left Mosul after more than 9 years of forced displacement due to ISIS terrorist gangs.

A source in the Nineveh Police told the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that “the families arrived at their homes in the city of Mosul under heavy protection, coming from Dohuk Governorate,” pointing out that “their return to their homes came against the backdrop of the establishment of security throughout the city of Mosul and its suburbs”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency