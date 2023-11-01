Al-Qassam Brigades announces the killing of 7 civilian detainees during the Israeli bombing of Jabalia, including 3 holders of foreign passports.

Baghdad - Al-Qassam Brigades announced the killing of 7 civilian detainees during the Israeli bombing of Jabalia, including 3 holders of foreign passports.

Successive Israeli raids targeted “Al-Talouli Square” and “Al-Hoja Street” in Jabalia Camp, and military aircraft launched 3 raids on Al-Eshreen Street in Al-Nuseirat Camp.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the toll of victims of the raids exceeded 400 dead and wounded, and that many residents of the targeted residential area are still under the rubble, as more than 20 homes were destroyed.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency