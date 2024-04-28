205 days of war on Palestine

Gaza: Israeli aircraft continued their bombing of various areas of the Gaza Strip on the 205th day of the war, leaving dozens of martyrs and wounded. The Israeli occupation committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, claiming 32 martyrs and 69 injuries during the past 24 hours, bringing the toll of the Israeli aggression to 34,388 martyrs and 77,437 injuries since the seventh of last October. The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that with the closure of the public health laboratory, the inability to examine drinking water, and the occupation not allowing the introduction of chlorine or any alternative to it to treat drinking water through chlorination, all citizens of the Gaza Strip are drinking unsafe water and putting their lives in danger. In a related context, the Gaza Municipality said that 50% of its wells were destroyed, in addition to the destruction of 42,000 meters of water networks. The northern municipalities also suffer from the lack of diesel to operate these wells. In the south of the Gaza Strip, the number of martyrs rose to 10 as a result of a raid by occupation aircraft that targeted a house in the Al-Nasr neighborhood in Rafah. Among the martyrs were six brothers from the Ashour family, including a girl. An Israeli raid led to the death of six other Palestinians by bombing a house west of Rafah and a seventh near the crossing during the past twenty-four hours. In Khan Yunis, the occupation army destroyed two houses in the town of Khuza'a, east of the city, and launched raids on the town of Al-Fukhari, southeast of Khan Yunis. In the central Gaza Strip, the number of martyrs in the bombing of the grandfather's family's house south of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, which was bombed at dawn yesterday, also rose to ten. Two martyrs were also killed in the bombing of another house north of the Nuseirat camp, and one martyr and a number of wounded east of the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip. The occupation aircraft launched a raid on th e town of Al-Zawaida and another on Al-Mughraqa in the central Gaza Strip. Gaza and the North. Israeli aircraft bombed Al-Dhafer Tower 2, southwest of Gaza City. The occupation artillery bombed the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of the Gaza Strip Source: Maan News Agency