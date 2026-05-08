Aston Villa and Freiburg Set for Europa League Final Clash

Aston villa: Aston Villa reached the final of the UEFA Europa League after beating Nottingham Forest 4-0 today in the second leg of the semi-final. Aston Villa's four goals were scored by John McGinn, who netted twice in the 77th and 80th minutes, Ollie Watkins in the 36th minute, and Emiliano Buendia from a penalty in the 58th minute. According to Qatar News Agency, the first leg between the two teams had ended in a 1-0 victory for Nottingham Forest, but Aston Villa overturned the deficit to reach the final. They will face Freiburg in the final in Istanbul on May 20. Freiburg reached the final after defeating Braga 3-1, advancing 4-3 on aggregate.