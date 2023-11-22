General Elections Kicks Off in the Netherlands

Amsterdam, Voters in the Netherlands head to the polling stations to cast their votes in the early general elections on Wednesday.

Approximately 10 thousand polling centers opened their doors at 7:30 AM local time and are scheduled to close at 9:00 PM to begin the vote-counting process.

Around 13.3 million Dutch voters are casting their ballots in the parliamentary elections to choose their representatives for the 150 seats in the parliament.

Opinion polls indicate a tight race between the ruling right-wing People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), the Party for Freedom, and the Red-Green electoral alliance comprising the Social Democrats and the Greens.

Former Prime Minister and leader of the VVD, Mark Rutte, announced his unexpected withdrawal from politics in July after 13 years of presidency. This announcement led to the decision to hold early general elections on Nov. 22nd.

Source: Qatar News Agency