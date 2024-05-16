33rd Arab Summit/ GCC Secretary-General Urges International Community to Push for Stopping Aggression on Gaza

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi called on the leaders of the Arab and Gulf countries to work together to urge the international community with all its countries, institutions and organizations to stop the serious violations and the ongoing Israeli military escalation in the Gaza Strip. Addressing the 33rd Arab Summit held in Manama today, AlBudaiwi pointed out that this summit was held while irresponsible Israeli attacks and violations against the Palestinian people are taking place. He reaffirmed the fixed positions of the GCC countries towards the Palestinian cause, being the central cause of Arabs and Muslims, and supporting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. The Secretary-General of the GCC expressed his aspirations that the summit would contribute to developing and strengthening Arab relations, increasing solidarity among Arab nations to face the challenges of sec urity and stability. Source: Qatar News Agency