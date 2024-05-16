3 martyrs and injuries by occupation bullets in Tulkarm

Tulkarm - Ma'an - The Ministry of Health announced the death of 3 citizens and the wounding of others with moderate to serious injuries by occupation bullets in Tulkarm. The Ministry explained that the martyrs are: Health: The martyr Ayman Ahmed Mubarak (26 years old), the martyr Hossam Imad Dabas (22 years old), and the martyr Muhammad Youssef Nasrallah (27 years old). A large military force from the occupation army stormed the city from its western entrance, and was stationed in the vicinity of Gamal Abdel Nasser Square in central Tulkarm, the old garages area, the vicinity of the Martyr Thabet Thabet Roundabout, the Government Hospital Talat, and Bank Street. A force headed to the Shaarawiyah area north of Tulkarm, passing through the Shweika suburb, and stormed the towns of Deir Al-Ghusoun and Atil. Source: Maan News Agency