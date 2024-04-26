45,000 Worshippers Perform Friday Prayer at Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque

Approximately 45,000 worshippers performed the Friday prayer at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the stringent measures and restrictions enforced by the occupation authorities on the Palestinians, the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem reported on Friday. The Israeli occupation soldiers kept imposing severe restrictions and constraints on the Palestinians which precluded them from arriving in the occupied Jerusalem to enter the Mosque, and subsequently assaulted many of them who were savagely beaten near the Lions' Gate, among them a journalist who was trying to document the assault practices, Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported. The occupation soldiers have been imposing full blockade on the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque for more than 6 months and occasionally prevent the Palestinians from entering the Mosque. Source: Qatar News Agency