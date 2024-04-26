Gaza Death Toll from Israeli Aggression Rises to 34,356 Martyrs, 77,368 Wounded

The number of casualties due to the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 34,356 martyrs and 77,368 injured, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza. Ministry of Health in Gaza added that the Israeli occupation forces have committed five massacres in the enclave during the past 24 hours, which claimed the lives of 51 martyrs and wounded 75 others, pointing out that still there are several victims laying underneath the rubble and on roads, with the paramedics and civil defense personnel being unable to reach out to them. Source: Qatar News Agency