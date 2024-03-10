5 martyrs in Israeli bombing of a house in Khirbet Selm town, South Lebanon

Beirut, Five Lebanese were martyred in Israeli aircraft bombing of a house in the town of Khirbet Selm in South Lebanon on Saturday evening. The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the Israeli occupation aircraft targeted with missiles a house in al-Ain neighborhood in the center of Khirbet Selm, which led to the martyrdom of a family of 4 people displaced from the town of Blida and another person, and the wounding of more than 9 others, noting that their bodies were transferred to Tibnin Governmental Hospital. The raid caused the complete destruction of the house and caused major losses to dozens of surrounding homes. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency