Zakharova: US and NATO are the ones who attack other countries

Moscow, The United States is the one that possesses and implements expansionist plans and attacks other countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. Zakharova was commenting on the statements of the American representative to NATO, Julian Smith, in which she blamed Moscow for the failure of American-Russian relations. 'We recommend that the US State Department present its fictional tales about NATO extending a helping hand to others to children, because they cause laughter,' Zakharova was quoted by Russia Today website as saying. The Russian diploma stressed that it was the NATO that violated the treaties, expanded towards Russia, and carried out aggression against other countries such as Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Afghanistan. Zakharova emphasized that 'the Governments of NATO member States are today publicly demonstrating their intentions towards Russia and their main and obvious objective is to try to inflict a strategic defeat on our country, and to this end they are supplying the Kiev regime with weapons and intelligence data, and are de facto involved in the Ukrainian conflict they orchestrated.' Source: Syrian Arab News Agency