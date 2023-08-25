5th edition of Khan al-Harir Exhibition kicks off in Aleppo

Activities of Khan al-Harir specialized Export Exhibition were launghed on Thursday evening with participation of 150 companies in its 5th edition.The exhibition is being held by the Aleppo Chamber of Industry at Sports City in the presence of more tha…

Activities of Khan al-Harir specialized Export Exhibition were launghed on Thursday evening with participation of 150 companies in its 5th edition.

The exhibition is being held by the Aleppo Chamber of Industry at Sports City in the presence of more than 350 merchants and businessmen from seven Arab countries.

It includes various types of clothing, textiles, shoes, leather, bags, orientals and production requirements.

The exhibition constitutes a major economic phenomena as part of a series of exhibitions that are held in most Syrian provinces, Minister of Industry, Abdul Qadir Joukhadar, said in a statement.

The minister added that the presence of Arab visitors, including merchants and businessmen, to see the situation of the Syrian industry and benefit from the tenders provided contributes to opening horizons for export.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency