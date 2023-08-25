13 Syrian teams to participate at ACPC

13 Syrian teams from state and private universities have qualified for Africa and Arab Collegiate Programming Championship (ACPC) for the year 2023, scheduled to be held in Egypt during the month of November.“The Syrian universities outranked many coun…

13 Syrian teams from state and private universities have qualified for Africa and Arab Collegiate Programming Championship (ACPC) for the year 2023, scheduled to be held in Egypt during the month of November.

“The Syrian universities outranked many countries in this championship, as the Syrian teams realized scientific achievements, whether at the local or Arab level” Dr. Tariq Barakat, representative of the regional director of the competition in the Arab world and North Africa said, pointing to the efforts exerted by Damascus University in terms of scientific and administrative organizing in order to make this distinguished scientific case a success.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency