The Defense Ministry warns against spreading misleading news about Army by some suspicious websites

The Ministry of Defense affirmed that any news, information or order concerning the army and the armed forces is directly disseminated to our armed forces or published exclusively on the official page of the ministry on “Facebook”.“Some disinformation …

The Ministry of Defense affirmed that any news, information or order concerning the army and the armed forces is directly disseminated to our armed forces or published exclusively on the official page of the ministry on “Facebook”.

“Some disinformation websites and social media pages manipulated by parties involved in the aggression and conspiracy against Syria are trying to sow chaos and influence the morale of our brave Army by spreading false news and misleading information,” The Ministry denounced. the military entity in a statement.

The ministry said: “The ministry publishes information or orders related to the army and the armed forces directly and exclusively on the official page of the Ministry of Defense.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency