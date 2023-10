Basra -Basra Police arrested two judicially wanted defendants, in addition to arresting foreign violators.

The Basra Governorate Police Command said in a statement: Detachments from the Controls and External Roads Department arrested wanted defendants, in addition to arresting other foreign violators who did not have any official documents.

The statement added: Legal measures were taken against them to refer them to the competent centers. / End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency