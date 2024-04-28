66 martyrs in 24 hours and 34,454 since the start of the war

Gaza: The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the toll of the aggression had risen to 34,454 martyrs and 77,575 injuries since the seventh of last October. The Ministry of Health indicated that the occupation committed 7 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, including 66 martyrs and 138 injuries during the past 24 hours. Israeli aircraft continued their bombing of various areas of the Gaza Strip on the 205th day of the war, leaving dozens of martyrs and wounded Source: Maan News Agency