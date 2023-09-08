A combing launched in Al-Khaylaniyah orchards northeast of Baqubah

A security source told the correspondent of the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that an army force, from two axes, began a combing op…

Military forces began a combing operation in Muqdadiya orchards northeast of Baqubah, Diyala Governorate Center.

A security source told the correspondent of the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that an army force, from two axes, began a combing operation in Al-Khaylaniyah orchards on the outskirts of Al-Muqdadiya, northeast of Baqubah, to pursue ISIS sleeper cells.

He added that the combing operation is taking place according to specific objectives and aims to secure orchards and agricultural roads./End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency