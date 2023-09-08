Confrontations between Israeli police and protesters raising Palestinian flags in Sheikh Jarrah in Al-Quds

Confrontations broke out on Friday evening between the Israeli police and Palestinian and foreign protesters who were carrying Palestinian flags in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East of Al-Quds.

Confrontations broke out on Friday evening between the Israeli police and Palestinian and foreign protesters who were carrying Palestinian flags in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East of Al-Quds.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said that police forcefully removed the flags from the hands of the demonstrators and arrested 3 of them.

For its part, the official Palestinian News Agency said, “The Israeli occupation forces suppressed, this Friday evening, a march denouncing settlement activity in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in the occupied city of Al-Quds.”

It quoted eyewitnesses that “the occupation forces attacked the participants in the march, with the participation of Arab and foreign activists, who denounced the settlement and targeting of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency