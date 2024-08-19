A delegation from the Hebron Chamber and the Plastic Industries Union meets with the Director of Intelligence of the Hebron Governorate

HEBRON-Ma'an- Within the framework of networking between institutions in the Hebron Governorate, today, Sunday, the Chairman of the Plastic Industries Union and member of the Board of Directors of the Hebron Chamber, Kamel Al-Zeer Al-Husseini, the Economic Advisor and member of the Board of Directors of the Hebron Chamber, Ahmed Hassouna, and the Vice Chairman of the Plastic Industries Union, Bassam Idais, met with the Director General of the Hebron Governorate Intelligence, Brigadier General Ali Shaker, in the presence of the Deputy Director, Brigadier General Tayseer Al-Fakhouri, and a number of officers of the agency. During the meeting, congratulations were offered to Brigadier Shaker on assuming his duties as Director of the Governorate's Intelligence, wishing him success in serving the nation and its citizens. The delegation of the Chamber and the Federation of Plastic Industries briefed Brigadier Shaker on the shuttle meetings held by economic institutions and federations with partner government inst itutions and various economic sectors to reduce the effects resulting from the Israeli war on Palestine in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. These meetings resulted in an emergency plan that Prime Minister Mohamed Mustafa will be informed of during the upcoming meeting with him in the coming days, before it is published to the public. The importance of the security institution in protecting the homeland, the citizen and the various economic sectors was also emphasized, with the aim of keeping the economic wheel turning and reducing the effects resulting from the high rates of unemployment and poverty. Representatives of the Chamber and the Federation stressed that businessmen and manufacturers in the homeland did not lay off their workers and employees despite the decline in production and marketing operations. For his part, Brigadier General Shaker stressed that the security establishment is working hard to protect the homeland, citizens and economic institutions, despite the difficulties, thanking the delegat ion of the Chamber and the Union for this visit, and pointing out that these meetings between institutions in the homeland reduce the gaps between them in the service of citizens and the homeland, stressing that the leadership pays special attention to the Hebron Governorate, as it is the mainstay of the national economy. At the end of the meeting, Counselor Hassouna thanked the businessmen and the private sector for the security establishment for its effective role in providing a safe environment for economic operations, stressing that economic growth and the economic wheel cannot turn without the protection and assistance of the security establishment and cooperation between all. Later in the day, the Chamber and Federation delegation met with Eng. Fadi Karabli, Director General of the Ministry of Public Works and Housing in Hebron Governorate, with the aim of reviewing the Ministry's work and the projects it is working on in the governorate with the aim of facilitating the lives of citizens. It was stre ssed that the Ministry of Public Works should exert more efforts and restore, repair or open the roads linking the cities, towns and villages in the Hebron Governorate, noting that the private sector is a strategic partner with the Ministry of Public Works and the various ministries, and that they will spare no effort in providing possible assistance to achieve the desired goals, stressing that enhancing cooperation between the private sector and the government will have a positive impact on the projects that the Ministry of Public Works is working on to facilitate transportation. Advisor Hassouna spoke about the positive effects that appeared through the constructive cooperation between the private sector and the former ministers who held the Ministry of Public Works portfolio, and what resulted from it in terms of opening new streets and rehabilitating existing streets, hoping that this cooperation would continue with the current minister, Ahed Bseiso. They also listened to a detailed explanation of the p rojects carried out by the Ministry of Public Works, especially Wadi Sa'ir Street, and many of the street projects it is carrying out. Source: Maan News Agency