A determined woman makes significant inroads in the Qatar power generation industry to enlarge Cummins’ footprint

Mireille Geha has forged a path for Cummins in the region in terms of diversity and inclusivity One of the employees who assisted in launching Cummins Qatar in 2012 was Mireille Geha, the very first woman in the Power Generation Business Leader role in the region. From her initial role as Business Development Manager to where she is now, Geha has forged a path for Cummins in the region in terms of diversity and inclusion, challenging the narrative of what kinds of roles women can be successful in. “What is important is not simply the fact that I was the first woman, but the successful impact I…

