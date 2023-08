A tourist group from different European nationalities visited the city of Busra al-Sham in the eastern countryside of Daraa to see the archaeological sites and historical monuments there.The tour included a visit to the ancient theater and castle, and …

A tourist group from different European nationalities visited the city of Busra al-Sham in the eastern countryside of Daraa to see the archaeological sites and historical monuments there.

The tour included a visit to the ancient theater and castle, and the Church of Saints Sergio and Bacchus.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency