UAE Ambassador Presents Credentials to President of Nigeria

His Excellency Salem Saeed Al Shamsi presented his credentials as Ambassador of the UAE to the Federal Republic of Nigeria to His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, during a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Abuja.

During the event, His Excellency Al Shamsi conveyed to His Excellency President Tinubu the greetings of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Nigeria.

For his part, His Excellency President Tinubu expressed his greetings to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

His Excellency President Tinubu wished the Ambassador success in performing his duties and in his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, His Excellency Al Shamsi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Nigeria and his keenness to enhance ties in various fields to reinforce the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Federal Republic of Nigeria and discussed means of developing them in order to achieve the aspirations of the two countries and peoples.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation