A Number Of People Wanted By Judiciary Arrested According To Various Criminal Cases In Najaf

Baghdad - The Ministry of Interior announced, today, Thursday, the arrest of a number of those wanted by the judiciary according to various criminal cases in Najaf.

The Ministry added in a statement that the Najaf Governorate Police Command, represented by the Controls and External Roads Department, announced the arrest of 16 people wanted for various legal offenses, most notably premeditated murder.

It stated that the wanted persons were handed over to the competent authorities for the purpose of completing the legal procedures against them so that they receive their just punishment.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency