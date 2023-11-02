Saudi Foreign Minister, Colombian Counterpart Discuss Developments in Gaza

Doha, - Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah discussed in a telephone call with his Colombian counterpart Alvaro Leyva Duran the developments in Gaza and its surroundings.

During the phone call, the two sides discussed the continuing military escalation and the harm to the defenseless civilians. They also discussed the need for the international community to fulfil its responsibility to stop all military actions and return to the path of just and comprehensive peace for the Palestinian issue, in a way that achieves international peace and security.

Source: Qatar News Agency