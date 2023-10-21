A person arrested with more than ten thousand narcotic pills In his possession south of Hilla

Hilla - A joint force from the National Security Service, in cooperation with Babylon Police, arrested today, Saturday, a person in with more than ten thousand narcotic pills in his possession, an unlicensed weapon, and a quantity of counterfeit foreign currency in Al-Bashiya checkpoint in Al-Hamza Al-Gharbi district, south of Hilla.

He added that the force transferred the accused to the competent authorities for investigation, and the seized items were seized.”/End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency