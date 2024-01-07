A police officer martyred, four others injured in Daraa

Damascus, A police officer was martyred and four others were injured by fire of unknown gunmen in Daraa province. Interior Ministry stated in a statement on Sunday that Police Major, Muntajab Mohsen Bribdani, was martyred and four other members of Izraa area police department in Daraa province were injured after unknown gunmen opened fire on them while they were performing their national duty on Daraa highway. The Ministry added that the martyr's body and the injured were transferred to Daraa National Hospital. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency