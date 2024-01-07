Six Palestinians martyred, others injured in Israeli drone strike in Jenin City

Occupied Jerusalem, Six Palestinians were martyred and others were injured on Sunday at dawn as a result of an Israeli occupation drone strike on a gathering for the Palestinians south of Jenin City in the West Bank. Wafa Agency quoted the Palestinian Health Ministry as saying that an Israeli drone bombed a gathering for the Palestinians near al-Shuhada Roundabout south of Jenin city, killing six of them and wounding others. Four Palestinians were injured on Saturday evening after the Israeli occupation forces attacked them in the West Bank. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency