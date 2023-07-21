A Stand By Followers Of The Sadrist Movement In Kufa To Protest The Repeated Attacks Against The Holy Quran In Sweden

The followers of the Sadr movement organized a stand in denunciation after Friday prayers in Kufa, to protest against the repeated attacks against the Holy Quran in Sweden./ End
