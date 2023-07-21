Turkish MoD announces the killing of 3 militants in northern Iraq

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced today the killing of three militants during military operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq.The ministry said, in a statement, that its forces detected the three militants in Mat…

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced today the killing of three militants during military operations against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq.

The ministry said, in a statement, that its forces detected the three militants in Matina area in northern Iraq, in the areas of Operation Claw Look, and killed them.

On April 17, 2022, Turkey launched Operation Claw Lock, which targets the strongholds of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the regions of Matina, Al-Zab and Afshin in northern Iraq. / End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency