A Terrorist Arrested Inside A Hotel In Baghdad

The Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency at the Ministry of Interior announced today, Sunday, the arrest of a wanted man from Nineveh, inside a hotel in the capital, Baghdad.

The agency said in a statement: "Our detachments were able, with a tight ambush, to arrest the wanted man in a hotel in Baghdad in accordance with the provisions of Article Four of the Anti-Terrorism Law, and upon interrogation with the accused, he openly admitted his affiliation with ISIS terrorist gangs, who was assigned to provide personal information about the men of the security services within Nineveh Governorate.

It indicated that "his statements were written down and he was referred to the concerned authorities in preparation to present him before the judiciary to receive his just punishment."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency